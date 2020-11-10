Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Long time host of the popular American show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek, died at the age of 80 on Sunday morning (local time) fighting a battle with pancreatic cancer. To honour his rectitude personality, executive producer of the show, Mike Richards delivered a heartwarming tribute to the show.

According to a report by Variety, before Monday night's (local time) episode, Richard said, "Over the weekend, we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Farah Khan Unmasks Jaan Kumar Sanu's Real Face; Nominations Task Tests the Contestants' Sacrificing Power (Watch Video).

Sony Entertainment clarified that Alex used to come to the studio for recording his next episodes for the show, until October 29. His last episode will be shot on 25 December.

"He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family. We will air his final 35 episodes as they were shot. That's what he wanted. On behalf of everyone here at 'Jeopardy!,' thank you for everything, Alex," Richard said in his speech to highlight Trebek's hard-working spirit and passion towards the show.

Also Read | Diplo Birthday Special: From Where Are U Now to Express Yourself, The Best Numbers of the Musician (Watch Video).

As reported by Variety, Alex Trebek hosted the show 'Jeopardy!' for more than 35 long years and won five Daytime Emmy awards for his work as the show's host. He also held the Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by the same.

Jeopardy also shared a video clip of Mike's speech for Trebek on Twitter, in which, the camera panned a shot to the empty and silent 'Jeopardy!' stage for paying tribute to Trebek. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)