Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Ayo Edebiri, the breakout star of 'The Bear,' will now be seen in 'Abbott Elementary'.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Ayo will be seen as Ayesha Teagues, Janine's infamous sister in the show.

Throughout the series, Janine mentions having a troubled connection with Ayesha, who will make her first appearance through FaceTime in the February 8 episode 'Valentine's Day' before returning for a major storyline later in Season 2.

Ayo recently joined Marvel Studios' anti-hero team-up film 'Thunderbolts' in an unspecified capacity.

The film is directed by Jake Schreier ('Paper Towns,' 'Robot and Frank') from a script by Eric Pearson ("Black Widow"). Kevin Feige is producing, as he is with every Marvel Studios production.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Feige confirmed 'Thunderbolts' for 2022 as the culmination of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which begins in February with 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'). It is currently scheduled to debut on July 26, 2024.

According to Variety, 'Thunderbolts' will bring together several anti-heroes from the MCU, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) from 'Black Widow,' Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' and Ghost from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (Hannah John-Kamen).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier,' 'Black Widow,' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' will command the crew.

Louis-Dreyfus told Variety that 'Thunderbolts' will begin filming in June. (Though Harrison Ford is planned to play the film's namesake, Thunderbolt Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, the character is rumoured to appear in 'Captain America: New World Order,' which is set to premiere two months before 'Thunderbolts,' in May 2024.)

Talking about Ayo Edebiri, since FX's 'The Bear' aired on Hulu in June 2022, her career has been on fire. She co-stars with Ben Platt in the movie 'Theater Camp,' which premiered at Sundance and was quickly snatched up by Searchlight, and she'll next be seen in the LGBTQ coming-of-age comedy 'Bottoms,' which will be available on Amazon Prime Video later this year. (ANI)

