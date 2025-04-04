Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Manoj Kumar, the legendary actor and filmmaker who etched his name in the annals of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 87.

The actor, famously known as "Bharat Kumar" for his patriotic roles, died at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

His death was attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. Additionally, Kumar had been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which contributed to his deteriorating health.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, and has since been under medical care.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar's journey from a young, aspiring actor to a celebrated film personality is being remembered today.

Although his career began in the late 1950s, it was in the 1960s and 1970s that he truly emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

His portrayal of patriotic characters in films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed made him a national icon, earning him the nickname "Bharat Kumar."

Throughout his illustrious career, Kumar not only acted but also directed and produced numerous successful films, many of which resonated deeply with the Indian audience's sense of nationalism and pride.

His most notable achievements include his directorial debut Upkar (1967), which was a massive success and won him the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Kumar's directorial skills were further showcased in films like Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were critical and commercial triumphs.

Over the years, Kumar won several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 1992, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, and numerous Filmfare accolades.

His contributions to Indian cinema have left an indelible mark, with his films continuing to inspire filmmakers and actors alike.

Kumar's legacy is not just confined to the silver screen. His films celebrated the values of patriotism, integrity, and national unity, themes that resonate with cinephiles even today.

As an actor, director, and lyricist, he defined an era of Indian cinema that transcended borders and left an everlasting impact on generations of moviegoers.

Manoj Kumar's death marks the end of an era in Bollywood. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and audiences.

Kumar also chose to pursue a career in politics after his retirement. Ahead of the 2004 general elections in India, he formally became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

