Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Emma Corrin, best known for portraying Princess Diana on Netflix's royal drama "The Crown," is to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will co-star with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the third instalment of 'Deadpool'.

Corrin's exact role hasn't been announced, but they are expected to play the villain opposite Reynolds' snarky mercenary and Jackman's Wolverine, reported Variety.

Also Read | Love Again First Look Poster Out! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan Strike a Romantic Pose and Their Chemistry Looks Rocking.

Celebrating the casting on Twitter Ryan wrote "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing.... Welcome, Emma Corrin!"

Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project," is taking over filmmaking duties for "Deadpool 3,". Fox distributed the first two "Deadpool" films prior to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Also Read | Prateik Babbar Makes Relationship With Priya Banerjee Instagram Official.

Fans are especially excited about the next "Deadpool" because Jackman is bringing back his claws for the first time since his character died in 2017's "Logan."

The "Deadpool" films have been huge commercial hits and stand as the top-grossing "X-Men" titles of all time, with each generating more than $780 million at the global box office.

Corrin, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, bagged an Emmy nomination for "The Crown." They have also appeared opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama "My Policeman" and alongside Jack O'Connell in "Lady Chatterley's Lover."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)