Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, the trailer for "The Pope's Exorcist" is out on Wednesday.

'The Pope's Exorcist' follows Amorth (Played by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe) as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

Also Read | Taj-Divided by Blood: Rahul Bose Opens Up About His Role in The Web Series.

In the trailer, a possessed boy tells Father Amorth that he is his worst nightmare. And the exorcist replied, "My nightmare... is France winning the World Cup." It's surely a line that enhances the excitement of the viewers. The trailer promises a spine-chilling horror fest.

Directed by Julius Avery, the movie stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero. The screenplay is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a screen story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings.

Also Read | Bhagyashree Birthday: Did You Know The Maine Pyar Kiya Actress Was Supposed To Work With Akshaye Khanna in Souten Ki Souten?.

Produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz, The 'Pope's Exorcist' is releasing in cinemas on April 7, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)