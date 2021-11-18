Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) The USA Network is not renewing the acclaimed anthology crime drama "The Sinner" for another season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the currently airing fourth installment starring Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose will bring down the curtain on the NBCUniversal-owned cable outlet's show.

The latest season of "The Sinner" premiered on October 13 and the series finale is scheduled to be aired on December 1.

Derek Simonds, creator and executive producer of the UCP-produced show, said it was a pleasure and a privilege for the team to be able to tell the kind of stories they did on "The Sinner" these past four seasons

"UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I'm so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose's dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season.

"A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It's been an incredible journey," the showrunner further said.

The official logline of the fourth season reads: "Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht).

"When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose's life, upside down."

The eight-episode series also stars Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Michael Mosley.

Jessica Biel, who starred in the first season of "The Sinner", also executive produces the series along with Michelle Purple through their production company, Iron Ocean.

Charlie Gogolak, Adam Bernstein, and Nina Braddock also serve as executive producers.

