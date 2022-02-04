A still from the teaser of 'The Thing About Pam' (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): In the first teaser of 'The Thing About Pam', Oscar-winning actor Renee Zellweger has made a jaw-dropping transformation as killer Pam Hupp.

The teaser for NBC's highly anticipated true crime series shows Zellweger wearing body padding and facial prosthetics to embody the diabolical, soda-slurping killer.

According to E! News, the plot for the show is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ' conviction. Though Russ was later exonerated the crime set off a chain of events that eventually exposed a villainous scheme planned by Pam.

In the minute-long teaser, Pam is shown being questioned by authorities asking, "Was he ever violent with Betsy?" Zellweger replies innocently, "I don't know, he seemed real aggressive. You know the type."

"I didn't do this!" Russ (Glenn Fleshler) insists in the clip. However, investigators later learn that four days before Betsy's murder, "Betsy changed the beneficiary from Russ to Pam."

"Now you can afford that facelift you've been wanting," her friend says after Pam is shown laughing diabolically. "I don't know what you're even talking about," Pam replies.

Based on one of Dateline's most popular stories ever, the six-part series also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, among others, as per E! News.

'The Thing About Pam' is set to premiere on March 8 at 10 p.m. on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. (ANI)

