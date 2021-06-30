Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd has landed his next big gig. The 'Starboy' hitmaker is set to develop a series for HBO alongside 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson.

As per Variety, the singer will star in the forthcoming series currently titled 'The Idol'. However, it's unclear at this time which character the star will portray on the show.

The Weeknd will also serve as a co-writer and executive producer on the upcoming project.

The series will follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will serve as co-writer and executive producer along with Levinson and Reza Fahim, with all three credited as creators of the show.

Joseph Epstein will also write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner. Mary Laws will write and co-executive produce. Levinson will executive produce via Little Lamb along with Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen. Aaron L. GIlbert will executive produce via Bron Studios. Wassim "SAL" Slaiby and La Mar C. Taylor will co-executive produce.

This would not be the first time The Weeknd has written for television. He wrote and starred in an episode of the cult hit animated series 'American Dad' on TBS in 2020. He also played himself in the critically-acclaimed film 'Uncut Gems' opposite Adam Sandler.

The star is primarily known for his many musical accomplishments, including recently dropping the album 'After Hours' and performing at the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Meanwhile, Levinson previously created the hit series 'Euphoria', which debuted on HBO in 2019. The show earned multiple Emmy nominations for its first season, including a win for star Zendaya for best actress in a drama.

A second season of the show is on the way, with two one-hour specials having dropped in December and January. (ANI)

