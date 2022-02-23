Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): Sony keeps expanding its universe of Marvel characters. The upcoming film 'Kraven the Hunter', starring Aaron Taylor Johnson as the classic Spider-Man villain, has added 'The White Lotus' star Fred Hechinger to its cast.

As per Deadline, the actor will portray Chameleon, an evil master of disguise who also happens to be Kraven's half-brother.

J.C. Chandor is directing 'Kraven the Hunter', which is the next 'Spider-Man' villain spinoff after 'Morbius'. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, and the screenplay is written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

'Kraven the Hunter' will hit theatres on January 13. Coming up next in Sony's Spidey-verse is 'Morbius', starring Jared Leto as the vampiric villain from the Spider-Man comics. Earlier this month, Dakota Johnson was cast as Madame Web, a blind clairvoyant with ties to the multiverse, in a future standalone movie.

Coming back to Hechinger, he had a starring role in HBO's critically acclaimed series 'The White Lotus' as Quinn Mossbacher, the screen-addicted and socially awkward son of Connie Britton's lead character.

He also plays real-life internet pornographer Steve Warshavsky in Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy'. The actor is currently filming Scott Cooper's 'The Pale Blue Eye', starring Christian Bale, and he will next be seen in Gabe Polsky's 'Butcher's Crossing', starring Nicolas Cage and adapted from John Williams' 1960 novel.

His other credits include Netflix's 'Fear Street' film trilogy, Netflix's 'The Woman in the Window' and Amazon Prime Video's 'The Underground Railroad' series. (ANI)

