California [US], February 8 (ANI): At the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, held on Friday (early Saturday morning), in Santa Monica, California, DreamWorks Animation's 'The Wild Robot' claimed the prestigious award for Best Animated Feature.

Directed by Chris Sanders and based on Peter Brown's 2016 novel, the film won the hearts of both critics and audiences, earning the top spot in a competitive category.

'The Wild Robot,' an animated science fiction film, follows Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o), a service robot stranded on a remote island.

Roz must navigate the challenges of adapting to her new environment and forming bonds with local wildlife. The movie explores her journey as she becomes the adoptive mother of Brightbill, an orphaned goose (voiced by Kit Connor), in a powerful story of survival and transformation.

The film also boasts a stellar cast, with voices from Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, and Catherine O'Hara, among others.

The film has also garnered numerous accolades, including a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 97th Academy Awards, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and the 78th British Academy Film Awards.

The 30th Critics Choice Awards ceremony was initially scheduled for January 12, 2025, but was delayed to February 7 due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the evening saw several notable films and television series take home awards.

Alongside 'The Wild Robot,' 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' dominated the film nominations with 11 nods each, including Best Picture.

In the television categories, the series 'Shogun' led with six nominations, while 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Disclaimer,' 'Hacks,' and other hit shows followed with multiple nods.

With 'The Wild Robot' continuing to gain accolades, a sequel is already in development.

The 30th Critics Choice Awards were streamed live in India on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

