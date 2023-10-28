Goldsmiths University of London has nominated actor Twinkle Khanna's dissertation for the Pat Kavanagh Prize. Twinkle took to Instagram to reveal the news. She wrote, "A big moment, and at first, I was hesitant about sharing it. But it goes to show that age is truly just a number and doesn't hinder you from achieving your goals. I received an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now also been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. May I add that perhaps my old friend cast the wrong people in 'Student of the Year.' :)." Twinkle Khanna Earns Her Master's Degree, Akshay Kumar Shares Post and Congratulates Wife Saying ‘So Proud Of You Tina’.

See Twinkle Khanna's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

In response to her post, director Karan Johar replied, "Congratulations my darling always proud of you and you are right! You are the eternal student of the year." Many other celebrities also chimed in the comment section. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Wow. what an inspiration! Big congratulations." Akshay Kumar commented, "Congratulations Tina. I also give you the exceptional distinction every year for being the best mom to our kids but this one is so special. Thank you for making us all so proud."

She graduated from Goldsmiths with an MA in Creative and Life Writing. Notably, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out in 2018.