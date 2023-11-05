California [US], November 4 (ANI): Despite the fact that Kendall Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday, Kylie Jenner teased her sister about approaching 30 as she sent her flowers.

Kendall posted a photo of the sunflower arrangement delivered to her by Kylie on her Instagram Story, which was accompanied by a letter that read, "Happy birthday sister 30 years old!!!! Times flies. Love you, Kylie."

Also Read | Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Reveal the Gender of Their Year-Old Newborn! View Deets Inside.

In response, Kendall commented "Lmao," while Kylie responded with a sobbing laughing face emoji when she reshared the photo on her social media account.

Kylie also shared a photo of Kendall's birthday celebrations, in which she can be seen eating four birthday cakes.

Also Read | Farah Khan Receives Entire Collection From Karan Johar for Diwali, Shares Heartwarming ‘Karah’ Moment (Watch Video).

Kendall was shown sitting in front of a massive white birthday cake with candles and an enlarged photo of herself as a toddler on the front.

In a white off-the-shoulder dress, the model smiled, her hair partially covering her face.

"Happy birthday @kendalljenner," Kylie captioned the picture.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family also shared birthday wishes to Kendall on Instagram Friday.

Kris Jenner wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!"

Khloe Kardashian also took to Instagram to wish Kylie. Captioning a post of her own "Sweet November," sister Khloe, "Kendall, you are one of the most rare, loyal, gentle, multi-faceted souls I have ever known. You are filled with creativity, compassion, curiosity and mystery all at once. You open up my mind to different perspectives in life. You encourage others to challenge themselves and to be better versions of who they are. You are the True definition of a jack of all trades...Model, tequila queen, DJ, photographer, animal lover, health extraordinaire, adrenaline junkie, arm wrestling champion..... this list would be massively long if I wrote every single thing you excelled at."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzMuve2SS1_/?hl=en&img_index=1

She added, " The way you live life is beautifully done. Your free spirit is glittering gold. You are magnetic and inspiring. You bring a joy that's infectious. You leave an imprint on all the ones you meet. Probably with that cute ass smile of yours. I love that no matter what, you have not let anything or anyone take away the magic that makes you, you. The quirks that make you so freaking special!." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)