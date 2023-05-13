Los Angeles [US], May 13 (ANI): The popular Tony Awards will not be televised this year.

According to Variety, the audience will not be able to see the award show on television on June 11 as the Writers Guild of America denied a request for a strike waiver from the show's producers.

The Tonys management committee will meet on Monday to decide the next steps. If the report is to be believed, the waiver request was filed with the WGA earlier this week.

Actor Ariana DeBose was set to return as host but it is believed she'll cancel if the strike is still on.

The Tonys were scheduled to happen at the United Palace in New York's Washington Heights. The ceremony was to start at 8 p.m. ET and air live on CBS, as well as the streaming service Paramount+.

Although the viewership of the Tonys has dramatically decreased in recent years, the broadcast still considered a great cheerleader for Broadway with nominations and wins helping boost ticket sales and interest in touring companies. The industry is still trying to come back after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the live theater business.

"I was honoured to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen," DeBose said when her return as host was announced April 12. "Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!"

The 2023 nominations were announced May 2 with "Some Like It Hot" nabbing the most noms with 13, including best musical.

"Shucked" and "& Juliet" earned nine nominations followed by "Kimberly Akimbo" scoring eight. The Jessica Chastain-led revival of "A Doll's House" scooped up eight nominations as did Tom Stoppard's "Leopoldstadt," and the political satire "Ain't No Mo.'"

The race for best musical revival includes "Parade," "Sweeney Todd," "Into the Woods" and "Camelot." (ANI)

