Los Angeles, Apr 30 (AP) Superman already has a lot on his broad shoulders. It seems unfair to add the fate of Hollywood to his worries.

But that's the kind of pressure that comes with being one of the biggest stars in the comic book universe, who is getting a grand reintroduction at a tumultuous time. Thankfully he's not doing it alone — Marvel Studios is also returning to theatres in a big way with two movies this summer, “Thunderbolts” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”.

Also Read | 'Costao' Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is His Usual Self in This Gritty Biopic With a Flat Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic brought movie business to a halt, and two years after the strikes, the industry has yet to fully recover. Critics may have complained of superhero fatigue, but after several summers of depleted offerings, it's clear that they're a vital part of the mix — especially when they're good.

The USD 4 billion summer of “Barbenheimer” may be most remembered for those two movies, but it didn't get to that number without the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Spider-Man ” movies, the second- and third-highest grossing of the season.

Also Read | 'Thunderbolts' Post Credit Scene Leaks Online: Video Clip From Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan's Marvel Film Teasing Major Spoiler Goes Viral on Social Media.

The filmmakers behind some of the summer's biggest movies spoke to The Associated Press about what to expect in 2025.

Summer begins early in Hollywood, on the first weekend in May. Kids might still be in school, and pools might still be closed, but that kickoff can make or break that pivotal 123-day corridor that has historically accounted for around 40 per cent of the annual box office.

Last year was the first in many that didn't launch with a Marvel movie and it showed — the business limped along for weeks until Disney came to the rescue with “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine”

This year, the powerful studio is back in that familiar spot with “Thunderbolts”, which brings together misfits and antiheroes like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

“It's a fun twist on what a movie like this could be,” said director Jake Schreier. “There are some places we're gonna go that are different from what you would normally expect.”

He added: “It's trying to be a movie about something and the moment we're in — not in a political sense, but just where everybody's at and what everyone's been going through.”

The Memorial Day weekend could also be a behemoth a few weeks later with the live action “Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” storming theatres. With a new “Jurassic World”, a live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” and a Formula One movie also on the schedule through June and July, the summer 2025 season has the potential to be the biggest in the post-COVID era.

Before the pandemic, all but one summer since 2007 broke the $4 billion mark. Since 2020, only one has: 2023, led by “Barbie.”

After three “Guardians” movies, James Gunn knows enough to know that he doesn't have much control over whether people buy tickets for his movies. His job is to make something good, entertaining and “worthy” of the audience.

But that's also possibly underplaying the pressure of taking on Superman and overseeing a unified DC universe that kicks off with “Superman” on July 11. He considers it the first true superhero movie he's ever made.

“It's a personal journey for Superman that's entirely new,” Gunn said. “It is, first and foremost, about what does Superman learn about himself. But it's also about the robots and the flying dogs and all that stuff. It's taking a very real person and putting them in the middle of this outrageous situation and outrageous world and playing with that. I think it's a lot of fun because of that.”

The film introduces a new actor to the role of Superman/Clark Kent in David Corenswet, who stars alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn said to expect different things from both.

“It was a lot of fun making a Lex that is actually going to kill Superman,” he said. “He's pretty scary.”

The film is also “seeding the rest of the DCU,” Gunn said. “If it works as a movie in a basic way, that's what we need to happen, that's what I care about.”

Superman as a brand has always trailed Batman at the box office. None of the Zack Snyder films crossed USD 1 billion, not accounting for inflation, while both Christopher Nolan “Dark Knight” sequels did. But Gunn isn't thinking a lot about that.

“I just want to make a decent movie that makes a little money,” Gunn said.

Superman's not the only legacy brand getting a splashy reintroduction this summer. A new Fantastic Four crew, assembled for the first time under umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kevin Feige, is heading to theaters July 25.

“Fantastic Four is a comic I've loved since I was a kid,” said director Matt Shakman. “They are the legendary heroes of the '60s that the Marvel silver age was built on.”

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, The Fantastic Four is among Marvel's longest-running comics series. But it has not had the most distinguished history on film, including two with Chris Evans and one with Michael B. Jordan.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set in a retro-futuristic 1960s New York, where Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards is “basically Steve Jobs meets Einstein who's creating technology that's changing the world” and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm is “essentially the secretary-general of the U.N.,” Shakman said.

A television veteran with directing credits on shows like “WandaVision” and “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Shakman said he wants to do right by the characters, and audience.

“It's working on an incredibly large scale in terms of world building, but it's also no different from all of the great comedies and dramas that I've done,” Shakman said. “In the end, it comes down to character, it comes down to relationships, it comes down to heart and humor.”

Plus, he feels a responsibility to the idea of the big summer movie.

“It was the joy of my childhood. ... A lot of it has to do with building worlds and entering into a place of wonder,” he said. “That's what I felt when I saw Indiana Jones' when I was a kid and it's what I hope people feel when they see Fantastic Four' this summer.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)