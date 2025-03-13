Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will celebrate the 50 years of veteran musician Ilaiyarajaa's cinema journey, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Stalin made the announcement after the 'Maestro' called on him at his residence here.

The music director had recently performed a symphony in London and has been receiving accolades.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "We have decided to celebrate the half-decade cine music journey of Ilaiyarajaa on behalf of the government."

The proposed event will see the participation of the musician's fans, he added.

