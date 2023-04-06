Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): Filmmaker Todd Phillips wrapped the shoot of his magnum opus 'Joker: Folie a Deux' and treated fans with two more new pictures of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix from the film.

Sharing the pictures, Todd wrote in the caption, "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Gets Angry as Fan Pushes Her Daughter Rasha While Taking Selfie (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqq6PdRp-HZ/

Phoenix, who won the Oscar for starring in 2019's Joker, reprised his role as Arthur Fleck, depicted in the initial film as an aspiring comedian battling mental health issues. The image, posted by Todd, shows Phoenix in his Joker avatar.

Also Read | Olivia Wilde Wants Ex Jason Sudeikis to Pay Childcare Cost, Legal Bills and Reveals Her Monthly Income- Reports.

Gaga is reportedly playing a version of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who finds herself smitten with the Joker before taking on his villainous ways. Margot Robbie had previously portrayed Quinn in the "Suicide Squad" films and "Birds of Prey."

Todd first dropped the looks of these characters on February 14 and wished his fans "Happy Valentine's Day."

Gaga also shared the look on her Instagram and wrote, "That's a wrap, Harleen..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqrK_ipP18Z/ The dramatic success of "Joker" quickly spurred speculation regarding a sequel. Although the landscape of DC media has shifted in the years since the original film, Phillips' project has remained largely untouched by the newly formed DC Studios and its co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The "Joker" sequel will not play a role in the narrative continuity of other upcoming DC films, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. will release "Joker: Folie a Deux" in theatres on October 9, 2024 -- five years to the day after the release of the first film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)