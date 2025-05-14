Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The masterclass event at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival became even more special when Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance to celebrate his longtime friend and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, as per Deadline.

McQuarrie, who is best known for directing several 'Mission: Impossible' films, spoke about how their partnership began and how it shaped both their careers during the masterclass. "When I met him, I was going to quit the business. What I know about working with him for so long is that Tom is always a student. He's eager to learn from the people around him," McQuarrie said.

Cruise spoke about how much he admired McQuarrie even before they worked together.

"I've studied his career before we met. I read his scripts, and I think that the thing that we always talk about when I read his scripts is that you could hear it. You could see it. And I felt the filmmaker's mind in the story, the craftsmanship of his work, where he's writing it editorially," he said.

Cruise further went on to praise McQuarrie's attention to detail and storytelling, calling the Mission: Impossible films "a Swiss watch" for how well they are built.

Cruise has worked with McQuarrie on over 11 films, including Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow, and five Mission: Impossible entries.

Kickstarted on May 13, Cannes 2025 will take place until May 24.(ANI)

