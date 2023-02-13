Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Netizens adore celebrities. They also look for opportunities to poke fun at their lifestyle, habits, dresses and whatnot. A Twitterati recently compared our Bolly divas' shimmery sarees to different kinds of daal (lentils), prompting hilarious responses on the micro-blogging site.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a lavish reception party in Mumbai's St. Regis hotel on February 12 for their industry friends. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, from Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, all the glamorous actors unleashed their fashion game for the reception.

Shunning their glamour part, a Twitterati made a collage of four heroines from the reception and captioned the frame "Toor dal, Masoor dal, Arhar dal, Chana dal" with a pitched fingers emoticon. The tweet features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon dressed in similar coloured outfits.

https://twitter.com/swatic12/status/1625058050242478080

The tweet has accumulated 3487 likes within a few hours. And the number is still increasing. Other netizens posted their hilarious observations on the post. Many of them pointed out, ''Arhar daal and Toor daal same hoti hai."

https://twitter.com/Delhiwalididi/status/1625063251733270528

https://twitter.com/factshree/status/1625071469503062017

Do you think the same? (ANI)

