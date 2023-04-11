Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The trailer of new Netflix series 'Tooth Pari ' was released on Tuesday. Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala headline the series.

Helmed by Bengali director Pratim Dasgupta, 'Tooth Pari' teases the audience with the caption 'an impossible love story'. The series is about an apparent simple love story taking a complete U-turn. The trailer shows veteran actor Revathy in an intriguing avatar while Sikandar Kher plays a police officer. Adil Hussain and Tilottoma Shome's get-up also invoke curiosity.

Shantanu plays Bengali dentist (Roy) while Tanya will be seen in the role of a vampire.

The poster shows Shantanu, in the role of a dentist, holding forceps and Tanya, playing a patient, holding a tooth in her hand.

In the title, the letter 'R' of the word 'Pari' is written backwards tickling the curiosity of fans. The catchline of the series is 'when love bites'.

Sharing the trailer, Shantanu wrote, "In-biting you to witness this impossible love story between a human doctor and a khooni vampire." Tanya wrote on her Insta-story, "Twisted love, secret worlds, vampires amongst humans- with Rumi at the center of it all - and she's only just getting started..."

Meanwhile, apart from daily soaps, Shantanu is popular for his dancing skills. He grabbed the eyeballs of the audience at large in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', opposite Alia Bhatt. Tanya rose to fame in Shimit Amin and Mira Nair's screen adaptation of 'A Suitable Boy.'

The series will be streaming on Netflix from April 20. (ANI)

