Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Cruise's latest project 'Top Gun: Maverick', which was released recently in theatres, is all set to become the actor's all-time top-grossing movie at the US box office.

According to Deadline, by the end of this weekend, the movie is set to record USD 273.6 million in collection. Cruise's previous highest-earning title has been filmmaker Steven Spielberg's 2005 sci-fi title 'War of the Worlds', which grossed USD 234 million.

'Top Gun: Maverick', which was released on May 27, 2022, is expected to surpass the collection of 'War of the Worlds' and do better than it on Saturday, the outlet reported.

Fans have been loving Captain Pete Mitchel a.k.a Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick'. The film is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun'. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per Deadline, the Joseph Kosinski directorial sequel is eyeing a Friday collection of USD 20 million, which is 61 per cent lesser than the previous one. The movie had concluded its first-week collection with USD 205.6 million.

'Maverick' is set over thirty years after the events of the first film and sees Maverick returning to the Top Gun institute and training a group of graduates, including Rooster, the son of his late wingman Goose, for a specialised mission.

Kosinski has directed the film, from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late Don Simpson, also produced the upcoming film with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

'Top Gun: Maverick' also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro. (ANI)

