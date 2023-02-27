New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The most disliked day of the week, Monday, has arrived. This day has been disparaged for damaging the happiness created over the weekend. No matter how much you hate Mondays, starting your week on a positive note is quite essential.

But what to do? Worry not. Luckily, we have got the perfect Monday playlist for you that will help you beat the blues.

* Zinda

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan's son Siddharth Mahadevan, 'Zinda' from 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is one of the best motivational songs created in Bollywood. With a touch of electrifying music and meaningful lyrics, the makers did their best to leave a lasting impression on the audience. The song's highlight is Farhan Akhtar showing off his chiselled body, making for an added motivation booster.

* Phir Se Ud Chala

Credits go to Mohit Chauhan and AR Rahman for creating this masterpiece 'Phir se ud chala' in Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' film. The track perfectly captures predicament of our fates and asks us to keep our dreams alive by hanging in there. Don't forget to start your Monday by listening to this magical song.

* Roobaroo

https://twitter.com/kunikathebest/status/1239865448851623936

Roobaroo song from Rang De Basanti (2006) is about refinding the lost dream and trying to catch up with it. Morover, this track exudes unrelenting enthusiasm of youth. Prasoon Joshi literally deserves a pat on his back for writing such soulful song.

* Wake Up Sid!

Composed by Shankar Mahadevan and written by Javed Akhtar, 'Wake Up Sid!' is one of the best motivational songs to get you to follow your dreams even after facing multiple setbacks.

Make your Monday melodic with these lyrics, "Karna Hai Kya Tumhe Yeh Tumhi Karo FaislaYeh Soch Lo Tum Ko Jaana Hai Kahan Tumhi Musafir Tum Hi To Ho Caarvaan Wake Up Sid."

* Aal Izz Well

The song encourages listeners to keep their hands close to their hearts and shout, "All is well," no matter how big the problem may be. It featured in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial '3 Idiots'.

Wishing you all a happy "musical" Monday! (ANI)

