Los Angeles [US], December 1 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. The trailer of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Furiosa' has been unveiled.

George Miller has directed the film, which will be out in theatres in 2024.

https://twitter.com/chrishemsworth/status/1730387926666686573

As per Variety, the trailer sees Anya Taylor-Joy shaving her head to take on the role of Imperator Furiosa, the fierce war captain that Charlize Theron played in the 2015 action film.

The prequel, which is the fifth entry in Miller's "Mad Max" franchise, follows a young Furiosa as she comes into her own after being taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and is immersed into a sinister world. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke also star in the film.

The official synopsis available on Warner Bros.' YouTube channel states, "Young Furiosa is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers in a collapsing world and taken prisoner by the powerful Biker Horde under the command of Warlord Dementus. They come upon The Immortan Joe's Citadel while wandering the Wasteland. Furiosa must overcome several obstacles in the midst of the two rulers' rivalry to acquire the materials she needs to find her way home."

The new footage was unveiled at CCXP, Brazil's biggest Comic-Con event, on Thursday evening. An updated title, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," was also confirmed.

Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth joined Miller onstage to preview the upcoming entry, discussing the monstrous gas-guzzling vehicles built for this adventure, along with details about their characters. (ANI)

