Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The trailer of Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was unveiled on Tuesday.

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan.

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'Daadi Ki Shaadi' also stars Sadia Khateeb and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

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As per the makers, Daadi Ki Shaadi is "a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love."

Daadi Ki Shaadi arrives in cinemas on May 8, 2026.

'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was announced last year. Riddhima has shared several BTS pictures from the sets over the past month.

Through one of her Instagram posts, she expressed her happiness over the bond she created with over 200 people on the sets.

"Firsts are always special. Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blue print of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens," she wrote.

Riddhima also received a shout-out from her co-actor and child artist, Vidhaan Sharma.

"As this beautiful journey comes to an end, I recollect all the wonderful moments we shared, the silly jokes we laughed on, the mindful games we played together, the warmth you gave when nobody was around. There is only one thing more precious than our time and that's who we spend it on and I am glad that I spent it with you. Love you always, Riddhima ma'am. So much learnt from you and all that you gave selflessly will be etched forever in my heart," Vidhaan posted. (ANI)

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