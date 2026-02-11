Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): On Wednesday, the trailer of Prime Video's musical dramedy 'Bandwaale' was unveiled. Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, the series is headlined by Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey, and Swanand Kirkire, with Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar, and Sanjana Dipu in pivotal roles.

Set in the heart of Ratlam, Bandwaale follows Mariam, a young poet who begins anonymously sharing her writing online as she navigates questions of identity, freedom, and belonging. Her journey unfolds alongside Robo and DJ Psycho, as the trio leans on music, humour, and shared ambition to imagine a life beyond their circumstances. The trailer offers glimpses into their bond, creative restlessness, and the fragile hope that art can become both a way out and a way forward.

Sharing his experience working on the project, Zahan in a press note said, "DJ Psycho is somewhat of a mystery, doing all sorts of odd jobs in Ratlam, he feels deeply but expresses himself through collaborative music with beats and sounds."

Zahan added, "He tries to keep a low profile and stick to business, but that's until he meets Mariam, and of course Robo inevitably too. He gets swept up and intertwined in their lives while his old life lurks eerily around the corner. Playing him was incredibly freeing because it allowed me to explore new emotions and relationships linked with music and sound design. Through the process of filming Bandwaale, I found myself surrounded by a wonderful team facilitating honest, layered storytelling and I'm grateful for the immense trust placed upon me. Bandwaale has stayed with me long after we wrapped. I'm extremely excited that our coming-of-age musical adventure will be available in every home on Prime Video."

Bandwaale is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 13. (ANI)

