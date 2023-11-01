Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Parekh family, known for their iconic humour, are back to tickle your funny bone. Makers of 'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited trailer.

Taking to Instagram, production house Hatsoff Productions, treated fans with a trailer video.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Khoob hanso aur hansao, iss Diwali Khichdi 2 ke sang manao.#Khichdi2 #Khichdi2ThisDiwali #Khichdi2InCinemas #Khichdi2Trailer."

The trailer for Khichdi 2 features the Parekh family romancing in the Swiss Alps, fighting goons, being chased by villains in the desert. The director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role. There's even a typical Hansa joke, with Himanshu explaining NRI as MRI.Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds.

As soon as the trailer was launched, the fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, 'Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan' takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

'Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie.

The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now be released 13 years after the first film.

'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' is all set to hit the theatres on November 17. (ANI)

