Actor Ishaan Khatter-starrer war film Pippa is all set for the OTT release on November 10, and the makers have unveiled the riveting trailer of the movie, which is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history, the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. The film features Ishaan as the real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Pippa Trailer Out! Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur’s Historical War Film Skips Theatrical Release; Set To Premiere on OTT (Watch Video).

The two minute 26 second trailer begins with a battlefield, which has tanks, soldiers, and a voiceover is heard saying, "agar koi hamara giribaan pakad kar hame dhamkayega, to ham usse muh tod jawab denge". An intense look of Ishaan in an Army uniform will be seen, and it shows a powerful glimpse of India's Deadliest War. The trailer then features an amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as Pippa.

Pippa is akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and heroism, and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country, and redefine what it means to be a hero.

The trailer takes us back in time, when India fought the Battle of Garibpur, on the eastern front. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission. Along with his siblings, he was on the frontlines of the war and was instrumental in India’s quest for victory. With the battle war cry "We fight like soldiers, kill like soldiers, and die like soldiers" acting as a clarion call, Indian forces gave it their all, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The movie is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. Talking about the movie, director Raja Krishna Menon said: "When I read The Burning Chaffees, I was absolutely certain that this inspiring and lesser-known story of triumph needed to be shared with the world. I believe we have been able to create an apt tribute to our armed forces, by bringing to life this story that is hidden in the annals of our rich history." Pippa Teaser Out! Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s War Film to Release in Theatres on December 2 (Watch Video).

Siddharth Roy Kapur said: " Pippa is a fascinating account of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to Bangladesh’s liberation, told through the eyes of Brigadier Balram Mehta. Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu and Soni have essayed their characters flawlessly, and we believe that audiences will be deeply moved by this remarkable story of an entire family on the frontlines of a war."

Watch Pippa Trailer Here:

Ronnie Screwvala said: " Pippa is more than a wartime movie for me; it is a salute to the Indian brave hearts whose courage, fearlessness, and patriotism are the reason why India continues to remain a strong and powerful nation today. To be able to narrate a true story on screen is never easy, and when it is a story about war and war heroes, the stakes just get higher." Manish Menghani, director-content licensing, Prime Video India added: " Pippa is a great retelling of real-life events that changed history. War stories as a genre hold a universal appeal. It is an incredible narration. I am confident that Pippa will serve as an inspiration for the younger generations." Pippa: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur Wrap Up the Shoot of Their Upcoming War Drama.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it will release on Prime Video on November 10.

