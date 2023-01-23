The trailer of Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped on Monday, bringing in a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, stunning visuals and hilarious dialogues. The three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer also gave a glimpse of the fantastic music that will be in the film with the magic of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh coming together. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Netizens are Loving Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Bemusing Chemistry in Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com!

"Aaj kal relationship me ghusna aasaan hai, usme nikalna mushkil. Rishety jodna aasaan hai, todna mushkil," says Ranbir's character in the trailer before he bumps into Shraddha Kapoor at a hotel. What ensues is a hillarious roller coaster ride. Shradha took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared the trailer with the caption, "Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!" Apart from the leading duo of Ranbir and Shraddha, popular stand-up Anubhav Singh Bassi is also part of the film's cast as he is making his Bollywood debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: From Bikini to Saree, Shraddha Kapoor’s Hot and Sexy Looks in Romcom With Ranbir Kapoor Are Winning Over Internet (View Pics).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

At the film's trailer launch event today, director Luv Ranjan said, "Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today's world. The world and vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shradha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film." The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres on Holi i.e. March 8, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)