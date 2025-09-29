Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Track 'Tum Mere Na Huye' from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Thamma' has been unveiled.

Madhubanti Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar have lent their vocals to the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

One can watch the video of the song on the official YouTube handle of Universal Music India.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6l0q4l2NLo

A few days ago, the film's trailer was unveiled, garnering the attention of fans.

The two-minute and twenty-four-second trailer of the film offers a glimpse into the vampire love story between Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thamma, who announces his plan to transform humans into vampires to build an army that will rule humanity. With the sudden turn in events, Nawazuddin was captured and locked in a cave for 1000 years.

Ayushmann unexpectedly meets Nawazuddin, after which he turns into a vampire, as per the trailer. It is followed by the appearance of Rashmika, who was seen holding Ayushmann on her back.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPEOiNvDHZg/?hl=en

In the trailer, Ayushmann was seen flexing his vampire powers, including jumping buildings and dislocating cars with one hand.

'Thamma' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.'Thamma' will be released on Diwali 2025. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is also in the film. (ANI)

