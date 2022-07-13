Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): TWICE is coming with new music. The K-pop girl group announced their upcoming mini-album's title and release date on Tuesday, July 12.

Along with the release date and pre-order information, the announcement also revealed the promotional poster for the mini-album, with the words 'Tell Me What You Want' written above a light switch emblazoned with a heart against a bright pink backdrop, as per Billboard.

"TWICE 11TH MINI ALBUM 'BETWEEN 1&2," the idols tweeted. "Release on 2022.08.26 FRI 1 PM KST/0 AM EST...Worldwide Pre-order Starts 2022.07.26 TUE 1 PM KST/0 AM EST." They also made sure to shout out their fandom using the hashtags "ThankYouONCE" and "ForeverWithONCE."

The mini-album is set to act as a follow-up to their hit 2021 studio set 'Formula of Love: O+T=

