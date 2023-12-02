Filmmaker David Lynch and his wife, Emily Stofle, are reportedly planning to split. According to TMZ, David's wife, Emily, has filed for divorce from him after 14 years of marriage. The actress asked the court for sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter. Emily just wants David to have visitation rights, as per TMZ. She is also seeking spousal support and legal fees. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Heading For Divorce After Four Years Of Marriage- Reports.

Stofle is Lynch's fourth wife. From 1967 to 1974, he was married to Peggy Lynch; from 1977 to 1987, he was married to Mary Fisk; and from 2006 to 2007, he was married to Mary Sweeney. In 2009, he married Stofle, who acted in his 2006 film Inland Empire and the 2017 TV series Twin Peaks. David is known for directing films like The Elephant Man, Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, and Dune.

David Lynch and Wife Head for Divorce:

David has also worked as a painter, singer, photographer, novelist, and designer in addition to creating memorable films. Stofle has appeared in films such as Ted Bundy and The Fourth Noble Truth.