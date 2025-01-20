January 20, 2025, Special Days: Every four years, on January 20, the United States holds the presidential inauguration. In 2025, Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 47th president, marking the commencement of his second, non-consecutive term. Due to expected freezing temperatures and high winds, the ceremony will be held inside the United States Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed annually on the third Monday of January. This federal holiday honours the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In 2025, it marks the 30th anniversary of its designation as a National Day of Service, encouraging Americans to volunteer and improve their communities. On January 20, 2025, several other significant observances and events are recognised, along with important birthdays and birth anniversaries falling on the day. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 20, 2025 (Monday)

Civil Rights Day Martin Luther King Jr. Day Blue Monday 2025 Brew Monday National Disc Jockey Day National Penguin Day / Penguin Awareness Day National Cheese Lover's Day International Day of Acceptance United States Presidential Inauguration Day Idaho Human Rights Day Elementary School Teacher Day

Famous January 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Evan Peters David Lynch Buzz Aldrin Nikki Haley Bill Maher Nick Foles Ajit Doval Nadira Babbar Dolly Bindra Ankit Mohan Axar Patel Calum Chambers

