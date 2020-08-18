New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): 'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid reader and an ace writer, spent her Tuesday reading in the company of her 'little one' Nitara.

Sharing a picture from her "bookworm life," the 46-year-old actor-turned-writer took to Instagram to share the picture featuring her and Nitara reading in a cosy corner of their house.

She went on to share in the caption that her "teenager" son Aarav clicked the picture of the mother-daughter duo.

"The little one and I read together, while the teenager who is also meant to have his nose in a book, takes pictures instead," she wrote in the caption and added "#bookwormlife" to express her love for books.

Popularly known as 'Mrs Funnybones' for her satirical book by the same name, Khanna has also been writing blogs and articles for different platforms. (ANI)

