Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Get ready to witness "too much" drama on the upcoming talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'.

On Friday, an official teaser of the show was unveiled. The promo showed Twinkle Khanna and Kajol in their sassy avatars.

Also Read | 77th Emmy Awards 2025 Ceremony Live Streaming: Date, Time, Hosts, When and Where To Watch Emmys 2025 Online and on TV in Your Country.

The promo video opens with Kajol asking, "Sick of the same old celebrity gossip?" followed by Twinkle adding, "Tired of dull and lifeless chat shows?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOfZz8WgKaX/

Also Read | 'Idli Kadai': Makers of Dhanush's Action Entertainer Release First Look of 'Meera' Played by Shalini Pandey.

As the video progresses, both actresses offer a sneak peek of what viewers can expect from the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOfZz8WgKaX/

The show will feature some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. Viewers can expect lighthearted conversations, candid moments, and plenty of humour as the two hosts bring their contrasting yet complementary personalities on screen.

Speaking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said that the show will move beyond routine celebrity chatter and give audiences spontaneous and entertaining conversations.

"A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining--Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief," said Madhok as per a press release.

The show will premiere on September 25, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)