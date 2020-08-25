Washington [US], Aug 25 (ANI): American model Tyler Cameron took a trip down memory lane for his new YouTube channel and revealed he went through a blackout when he first met American TV personality Hannah Brown on 'The Bachelorette.'

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old model said in his 'Reacting to My Season of the Bachelorette' vide, "I basically black out, I freak out. The lights, the cameras. I've been watching everyone else go before me, and I'm like, 'oh, I got this,' and then I get out of the limo and I black out."

Cameron added, "I don't even know what I'm saying.I'm talking out of the side of my neck. I'm just saying the craziest things, and then I realize, 'Oh s**t. I'm supposed to be saying those lines to her right now,' and I kind of pick it up halfway."

Although their first meeting didn't go as smoothly as he had hoped, the Florida-born reality star came in second place.

The 25-year-old reality star Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt, but the 'Bachelorette' star broke it off by the 'After the Final Rose' episode because Wyatt was rumoured to have had a girlfriend leading up to the show's taping.

Page Six reported that Cameron and Brown failed to rekindle their romance, but they decided to remain good friends. She attended his mother's funeral in March.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the friendly exes quarantined together at Cameron's childhood home, where they played spin the bottle, worked out and made TikTok videos (ANI).

