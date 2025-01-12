Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday greeted top Tamil star Ajith Kumar for his racing team having won third place in the Dubai 24H 2025 race on Sunday.

Held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, the racing event features high-performance GT and touring cars competing in a gruelling 24-hour format that tests speed, strategy and endurance.

Also Read | 'Love Scout': Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk's Romance Drama Takes Lead as the Most-Watched Show of the Week Among Viewers Aged 20-49, Here's Why You Should Tune In!.

"I am thrilled to hear that Ajith Kumar Sir and his team have secured third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to #AjithKumar Sir and his team for this remarkable achievement," Udhayanidhi said in a post on 'X'.

Annamalai termed the win a moment of pride for the country.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati, D Suresh Babu, Abhiram Daggubati, and D Venkatesh Booked for ‘Illegal’ Demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

"Moment of pride for India as Shri Ajith Kumar avl secured 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the Race in the GT4 category in the Dubai 24H Series."

"Shri Ajith Kumar avl is remarkable, excelling with distinction in every role he takes on and inspiring countless others with his passion and dedication," he said in a social media post.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan described the win as an "extraordinary achievement."

"Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports," Haasan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)