Ajith Kumar’s amazing performance at the Dubai 24H race on January 12 was truly unforgettable. After a tough start, where a brake failure led to a scary crash, he bounced back to take 3rd place in the 991 category. But what caught everyone’s attention was the sweet moment he shared with his wife, Shalini. As soon as the race ended, Ajith kissed her on the lips in celebration. It was a simple, loving moment that showed just how much his family meant to him. After the race, Ajith also shared touching moments with his son and daughter. Ajith Kumar Secures 3rd Place at 24H Dubai 2025 Race; R Madhavan and Adhik Ravichandran Praise His Victory (Watch Video)

Ajith Kumar Kisses Wife Shalini After Securing 3rd Place at Dubai 24H Race

What a Moment! 😍 THALA #Ajithkumar Sir Kisses Shalini Ma’am After The Winning Moment 🥰💫#AjithKumarRacing pic.twitter.com/Tg1SxamCFe — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) January 12, 2025

