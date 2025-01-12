Ajith Kumar returned to the racing scene over the weekend, competing in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. Driving for his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, the actor secured an impressive 3rd-place finish. In a moment of triumph, Ajith waved the Indian flag and shared an exuberant celebration with his team as the victories were announced. Videos of the actor jumping with joy alongside his teammates quickly made the rounds on social media. R Madhavan, who attended the event, shared a picture with Ajith, capturing the joy of the moment. Director Adhik Ravichandran, also posted a video of the actor lifting the trophy while celebrating with his son. Director Siva joined in the celebrations, praising Ajith for his remarkable achievements on the race track. ‘I Plan To Pursue Motorsports, I Won’t Be Signing Films’: Ajith Kumar Shares Future Plans Amid 24H Dubai 2025 Race.

Ajith Kumar Makes His Mark at 24H Dubai 2025

#Ajithkumar - The Man is celebrating the success with full Vibe😍🏆pic.twitter.com/lPMfF3Pgej — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 12, 2025

R Madhavan's Post

So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar 🫡🫡🫡👍🏻🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳😘😘 pic.twitter.com/gSDyndHv4e — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 12, 2025

Adhik Ravichandran's Post

You made India proud💥💥💥💥💥💥🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 We Love u sir. We are all proud of you dear sir🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡 #AjithKumar racing 🌟💥❤️‍🔥🙏🏻🫡 pic.twitter.com/I1XWtE86ds — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) January 12, 2025

Siva's Post

CONGRATULATIONS dear AJITH SIR 🙏🙏❤️❤️🙏🙏wishing you and ur team great happiness 🙏🙏keep winning dear sir KEEP INSPIRING US ALWAYS🙏great respect and love to ur GRIT and perseverance determination 🙏 — siva+director (@directorsiva) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)