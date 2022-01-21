Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): The much-awaited season 3 of the comedy series 'Upload' starring Robie Amell, Andy Allo, Zainab Johnson and more are set to premiere on Prime Video on March 11, 2022.

According to Deadline, the show created by Daniels takes place in the near future, where people can be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

The comedy series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family's luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company's "Lakeview."'

Once uploaded, Nathan meets his customer service "Angel" Nora Anthony (Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life.

Deadline also provided the logline for season 2 that reads, "Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life... his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group 'The Ludds.' Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called, 'prototykes,' and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come."

'Upload' also features Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday and Andrea Rosen.

Greg Daniels is executively producing the show along with Howard Klein. (ANI)

