Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): The US Army is among the number of organizations and public figures to offer up tributes to the late Betty White following her passing.

The television icon's death was confirmed on Friday at the age of 99, just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday, as per Fox News. Since the news of her passing, many admirers have paid tribute to her legendary career on the big and small screens.

What some might be surprised to learn, however, is that White was also involved in the American Women's Voluntary Services (AWVS) during World War II. Her service in the organization, which provided support services to aid the nation during wartime, was highlighted by the Army after her death.

"We are saddened by the passing of Betty White," read a message from the organization's official Twitter account.

It continued, "Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services." The message added, "A true legend on and off the screen."

The tweet also contained a pair of photos of the 'Golden Girls' alum, one in her AWVS uniform back in the day, and another much more recent.

White first joined AWVS in 1941 and drove a PX truck of supplies in California, according to a magazine. The actor told the outlet, "It was a strange time and out of balance with everything, which I'm sure the young people are going through now. We'll never learn. We'll never learn."

As per Fox News, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the news of her passing on Friday. The cause of death is unclear. (ANI)

