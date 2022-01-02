Jungkook, of the South Korean super K-pop band BTS, is currently trending on social media after he posted an adorable picture of him playing with his two pet pups. Jungkook posted the pictures on Instagram, where he can be seen lying on the floor as his adorable Italian Greyhounds, who are named Song and Paeng, rest on his stomach. He looks dapper dressed in a white T-shirt with a black pants. Chocolate Boy Jungkook Is Valentine Week 2021 Crush of the Day: Master of Pout Selfie, K-Pop ARMY Hearts This BTS Member for Being the ‘Sexiest International Man Alive’.

Moments after he shared the images, he received over 10.5 million likes. According to reports, Jungkook's first Instagram post of 2022 crossed one million likes in almost two minutes. With this, he has become the fastest person to achieve this. BTS' Jungkook Buys New Home for 7.6 Billion near the Indian Embassy Residence! 5 Amazing Things to Have Happened for K-Pop Group Members That Made The Army Go Crazy.

Check Out Jungkook's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The K-pop singers are due to hold a concert in Seoul in March 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2022 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).