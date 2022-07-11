Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 11 (ANI): Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya' turns eight today.

Taking to Instagram, 'Dharma Productions' shared a special video to mark this occasion, to which they captioned, "Everyone's hearts are singing 'Daingad daingad daingad daingad' as this desi jodi's love story completes 8 years! #8YearsOfHumptySharmaKiDulhania".

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic film was allegedly called out to be a modern-day adaptation of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster hit film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit and marked the second collaboration of the 'Badlapur' actor and Alia Bhatt after their debut film 'Student of the Year' in 2012.

Produced by Karan Johar, the rom-com film was made under a budget of approximately Rs 30 crores and collected over Rs 120 crores at the box office.

The late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya' and the audience appreciated the actor's first big-screen performance and he was awarded the 'Stardust-Breakthrough performance Male award'.

Whereas, the lead pair of the film Varun-Alia, bagged the 'Stardust-Best Actor-Male and Female awards'.

The music of the film was a big hit and Arijit Singh's romantic track 'Samjhaavan' is something fans still love to hear.

Meanwhile, the 'Judwaa 2' actor will be next seen in a horror comedy film 'Bhediya'alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actor, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Darlings' which will stream exclusively on Netflix from August 5, 2022, and in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

