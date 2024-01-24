Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan wished his wife Natasha Dalal on their third wedding anniversary with a special post.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared an adorable throwback picture featuring him and Natasha from their vacation.

Also Read | Love & War: Did You Know Vicky Kaushal Had Nearly Played Shahid Kapoor’s Role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ejwjnsdx1/

In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. Natasha flaunts her engagement ring.

Also Read | Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling REACTS to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Being Left Out in Nominations, Declares ‘No Ken without Barbie'.

Varun recalled the momentous occasion when he proposed to his lady love with Mark Anthony's song.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy 3 baby #tbt 3 and half years back when I proposed while mark anthonys song played."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

One of the users commented, "happy anniversary cuties!!!"

Another user commented, "Happy 3 years."

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts, who tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in a low-key ceremony at Alibaug. Natasha is a fashion designer by profession.

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in the action film tentatively titled 'VD 18'.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)