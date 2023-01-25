Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their second marriage anniversary recently.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday Varun posted a cosy picture with Natasha and their pet. Captioning it, "Not counting the time I spend with them", Varun sets the couple goal for the Gen-Z husbands.

Also Read | Qala Actor Amit Sial Set to Explore Romance and Comedy in Upcoming Films.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn1FqS2sdZn/

Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on Varun's post and showered their love for the couple.

Also Read | Alicia Keys Birthday Special: 7 Quotes About the Show Me Love Singer That Give a Glimpse Into Her Life Before Fame.

In the picture, Varun sports a casual look while, Natasha opts for a pink-black coloured gown. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts, who tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in a low-key ceremony at Alibaug. Natasha is a fashion designer by profession.

The lovely couple threw a bash for their friends and folks on Tuesday night. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and many more celebs attended the event, While most celebs opted for black clothes, Sara chose a pink and blue coloured sharara set.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in 'Bhediya.' He is gearing up for the Indian version of 'Citadel' by Raj and Dk. Excited to be a part of this show, Varun earlier said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)