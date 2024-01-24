Varun Dhawan marked his third wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal by sharing a heartwarming photo on Instagram. In the snapshot, Natasha is seen embracing Varun with smiles on their faces, capturing a moment of pure love. Reflecting on their journey, the Bhediya actor fondly reminisced about proposing to Natasha three and a half years ago, with Mark Anthony's song playing in the background. The post garnered a flood of congratulations from fans, celebrating the couple's three years of marital bliss. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Celebrate Second Anniversary With Pet Dog Joey, Anil Kapoor Sonakshi Sinha and More Wish the Couple (View Pic).

Varun and His Wife Natasha:

