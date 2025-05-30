Scotland [UK], May 30 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Friday announced the Scotland schedule wrap of his film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Taking to Instagram, he shared several BTS images from the set with his team and also his family members including mother Karuna Dhawan and father David Dhawan.

Also Read | 'I Am Guilty of Being Nonvegetarian All My Life': 'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai' Actress Khushi Mukherjee Turns Vegan Before Bakhri Eid 2025.

"It's a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing u all the laughs soon. Now back home," Varun captioned the post.

Take a look

Also Read | 'Karate Kid: Legends' Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scene Cameo Links Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio's Movie to 'Cobra Kai' and Teases a Sequel! (SPOILER ALERT).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKR1qTkMo4w/?img_index=7

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is being directed by Varun's dad and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

The romantic-comedy, which also Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy and Pooja Hegde, will hit the theatres on April 10, 2026.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, the film aims to give the audience a "whirlwind of romance, chaos and classic Bollywood flair with a fresh, modern twist."

Interestingly, the movie's title is derived from the hit song 'Ishq Sona Hai' from David Dhawan's blockbuster film 'Biwi No.1', which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen.

Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar will also be seen in key roles in the film.

Varun is also preparing for Border 2, which brings together a powerful cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a follow-up to the 1997 war film Border, a major hit that depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)