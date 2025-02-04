Los Angeles [US], February 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Brian Murphy, best known for his roles in the '70s sitcoms "Man About the House" and "George and Mildred", has passed away. He was 92.

As per Variety, Murphy died on Sunday.

Also Read | 'Genie, Make a Wish': Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy Reunite for Magical Rom-Com About Their Conflicts Over Three Wishes; Here Are a Few Reasons Why You Need This Netflix K-Drama.

Born on the Isle of Wight on September 25, 1932, Murphy completed military service at RAF Northwood before pursuing acting and becoming a member of Joan Littlewood's legendary Theatre Workshop.

After nabbing several guest appearances on spy series like "The Avengers" and "Callan" as well as police procedurals "Z-Cars" and "Dixon of Dock Green," Murphy was cast in "Man About the House."

Also Read | World Cancer Day: From Sanjay Dutt to Sonali Bendre, B-Town Celebs Who Inspired Millions With Their Cancer Battles.

As per Variety, The sitcom ran from 1973 to 1976 and starred Murphy as George Roper, a lazy landlord who allows a man to move into an apartment with two single women. The show was remade in the US as the highly successful "Three's Company," which aired from 1977 to 1984.

When "Man About the House" ended in 1976, the spinoff "George and Mildred" was created, focusing on the lives of Murphy's character and his wife, played by Yootha Joyce. "George and Mildred" aired for five seasons through 1979. It was renewed for a sixth, but filming was halted when Joyce died of liver failure in 1980.

Murphy is survived by Regan, who he was married to for 30 years, and two sons from a previous marriage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)