Veteran classical music singer and recipient of three Padma awards, Prabha Atre, passed away this morning due to a heart attack. The singer breathed her last at the age of 92. After suffering a heart attack, she was taken to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. She died before reaching the hospital. Padma Awards 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Padma Vibhushan Awards to Prabha Atre, Late Kalyan Singh.

She was going to participate in a program in Mumbai today. But even before this, her health deteriorated. Prabha Atre was born on 13 September 1932 in Pune. She was awarded Padma Shri in the year 1990, Padma Bhushan in the year 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in the year 2022, recently on 25 December, he was also given the Atal Sanskriti Award by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Classical Singer Prabha Atre Dies at 92:

Legendary classical singer #PrabhaAtre passed away following a brief illness at a private hospital here on Saturday, family sources said. pic.twitter.com/98RDUeZbBD — IANSlife (@ianslife_in) January 13, 2024

Expressing grief over her demise, Fadnavis said, "Her leaving the world is very painful, Indian music will always be indebted to her, I pay my heartfelt tribute to her and may God give strength to her family to bear this loss." Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty Flag Off Shree Ram Mandir-Replica-Rath in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed grief and said, "Prabha ji's demise marked the end of a glorious era of classical music. Her demise is a big loss to the country's music sector and art sector, he pays tribute to her. Am." Expressing grief over her demise, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra directed the administration to perform the last rites of the singer with full state honours. Her relatives are currently abroad, and after their return to the country, her last rites will be performed in Pune on Tuesday.