Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital since Saturday (November 8) due to chest congestion.

As per an update shared by his family, the 'Kati Patang' star is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in a few days.

More details regarding his health are awaited.

Prem Chopra has carved a niche for himself by delivering cult classics such as 'Prem Nagar', 'Upkar', and 'Bobby' in the industry and he became one of the most popular and undisputed villains of all time.

The actor also courted fame overseas with some iconic negative roles.

In a previous interview with ANI, Prem Chopra revealed that he was offered the role of Godfather in a Hollywood film, paying homage to Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film 'The Godfather.'

"I had an offer...somebody came to me and said they were making an English film, a Hollywood production with American actors in it. He told me that it was a tribute to 'Godfather' (cult crime trilogy directed by iconic American auteur Coppola). I jumped on it thinking I was playing the Godfather."

Later, Chopra said, he found out that his role wasn't central to the plot but merely served as a reference to the film.

"But when I arrived on the set, I was told that it wasn't the Godfather, and Godfather was merely a character in the film," recalls Chopra. (ANI)

