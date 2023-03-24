Veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, best-known for directing films like Parineeta, Helicopter Eela and Mardaani, breathed his last on Friday. He was 67. He was cremated at the Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai as his near and dear ones bid an emotional farewell. From Deepika Padukone to Rani Mukerji, several members from the film industry attended the last rites of Pradeep Sarkar. Vidya Balan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Dia Mirza, Sakshi Tanwer, Rhea Chakraborty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tahir Raj Bhasin were also present at his funeral. Pradeep Sarkar No More: Not Rajkumar Hirani, Did You Know 'Mardaani' Filmmaker Had Directed This Song From Munna Bhai MBBS?.

The filmmaker died at Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.Reportedly, he was not keeping well for a long time and was on dialysis. After learning about the unfortunate news, celebrities from the film industry paid tributes to the late director on social media. Actor Ajay Devgan wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada" Kajol, who featured in Pradeep's last big-screen directorial Helicopter Eela, posted a sweet picture where she is seen keeping her head on the director's shoulder. Kajol wrote, "Dada, you will be missed. Your sense of humour, humility and all the work you put into your films will always be remembered. RIP."

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the last time she met the director. "Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that's his hand in the first frame... Such terrible news, we were to meet as soon as I got to Mumbai... My heart is sinking and I won't be able to cope with this shocking news," she tweeted. Kangana was supposed to do a film titled Noti Binodini with Pradeep Sarkar. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who made his big-screen debut in Pradeep's Mardaani, got emotional. Taking to Instagram, he penned a lenghty note which read, "Woke up to the extremely sad news of passing away of Pradeep Dada. I will always remember him with eternal gratitude as the man who trusted me with Mardaani. He was a maestro whose experience and guidance gave me the confidence to act to my fullest potential in my debut film. He mentored and then gave me space to create a part and in this trust lay his genius. I remember being extremely nervous on day one of shoot. It was a production heavy day, we were holding up traffic and there were a 100 junior artists on set. Pradeep Sarkar Funeral Update: Late Director’s Mortal Remains Carried Out for His Last Rites (Watch Video).

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

An intimidating environment for a first timer. After my first take I waited with baited breath as he watched the monitor. After what seemed like an eternity, he yelled out for the entire set to hear, "that was great!". Just that validation from your first director still rings in my ears when I walk on to a set to this day. He was a visionary par excellence, ahead of his time. He lives on in the films he created. May he rest in peace." Apart from films, Pradeep has left noteworthy works in the world of advertisements and making videos for independent music. He also directed web series like Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala (2019), Arranged Marriage And Forbidden Love (2020), and Duranga (2022).