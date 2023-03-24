Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who was best-known for directing films like Parineeta, Helicopter Eela and Mardaani, has died at the age of 67. The film industry is in shock after the news of Sarkar's death. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a statement on Twitter. It read, “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Pradeep has departed for his heavenly abode. Please join us at 4 pm for his funeral at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium to say goodbye to him.” His mortal remains carried out for his last rites. Pradeep Sarkar Dies at 67: Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Other B-town Celebs Pay Tribute to the Late Director.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Check The Tweet Here:

Lost another gem of a person. Pradeep Da was a truly creative person which reflected in his art as well his behaviour. You will live in our hearts with your art. ओम शांति। pic.twitter.com/oPOl90dnGU — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 24, 2023

